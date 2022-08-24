5,930 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Acquired by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 276.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on US Foods to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. CL King lifted their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on US Foods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

In related news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $31.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average of $34.23. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 1.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

