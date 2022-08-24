48,753 Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of HealthEquity as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HQY. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in HealthEquity by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Stock Performance

HQY stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.82, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.96. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $73.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.83.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.72 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HQY. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

About HealthEquity

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.