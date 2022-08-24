4,543 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Purchased by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Norges Bank bought a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,028,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 17.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,765 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 691.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,454,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PACCAR by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in PACCAR by 361.2% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 717,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,185,000 after buying an additional 561,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $90.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.45%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

