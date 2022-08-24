3,753 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Acquired by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 34.8% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in PPG Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in PPG Industries by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.18.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG stock opened at $127.65 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.64 and a 200-day moving average of $127.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

