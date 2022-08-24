3,700 Shares in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Acquired by Bluestein R H & Co. LLC

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Arcosa by 492.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcosa Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $65.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.38. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACA. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Arcosa to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Arcosa from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $554,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arcosa news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $131,427.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,908.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $554,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arcosa

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

