3,300 Shares in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Bought by Astrantus Ltd

Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COUP. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 71.4% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $32,400,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.94.

Insider Transactions at Coupa Software

Coupa Software Stock Performance

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $111,156.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,729 shares in the company, valued at $205,505.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $111,156.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,729 shares in the company, valued at $205,505.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $445,068.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock worth $1,210,703. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $60.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.83. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $270.79.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

