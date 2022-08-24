3,065 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Purchased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,946.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,021 shares of company stock worth $16,118,893. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $173.53. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.40 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.03.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 56.26%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.