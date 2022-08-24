300FIT NETWORK Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $9.52 Million (FIT)

300FIT NETWORK (FIT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, 300FIT NETWORK has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One 300FIT NETWORK coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 300FIT NETWORK has a market cap of $9.52 million and $244,580.00 worth of 300FIT NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,760.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003841 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00128583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00033557 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00075752 BTC.

About 300FIT NETWORK

300FIT NETWORK is a coin. 300FIT NETWORK’s total supply is 9,997,043,839 coins and its circulating supply is 9,456,068,539 coins. 300FIT NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @fitoken_org.

Buying and Selling 300FIT NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Financial Investment Token is backed by FIAT currency that provides individuals and organizations with a robust and decentralized method of exchanging value while using a familiar accounting unit. The innovation of blockchains is an auditable and cryptographically secured global ledger. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 300FIT NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 300FIT NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 300FIT NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

