290,818 Shares in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 290,818 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 194,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Vipshop by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 127,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 475,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

VIPS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.56. 155,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,582,483. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $16.42. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.10.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $24.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.02 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

VIPS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.80 to $10.90 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

