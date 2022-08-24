206 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MELI opened at $887.04 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 187.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $794.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $919.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KGI Securities began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

