1World Price Down 8.6% This Week (1WO)

1World (1WO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One 1World coin can currently be purchased for $0.0743 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1World has a total market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $8,818.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1World has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1World Coin Profile

1World is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1World Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

