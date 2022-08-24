18,882 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,384,000 after acquiring an additional 169,902 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,417,000 after buying an additional 917,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CarMax by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,897,000 after purchasing an additional 196,926 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,663,000 after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.89.

CarMax Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $90.75. 1,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,390. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.39. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.37 and a one year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

