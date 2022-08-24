15,500 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by ACT Capital Management LLC

ACT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 4.5% of ACT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $6,279,217,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,327,796,000 after acquiring an additional 964,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,026,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,536,987,000 after acquiring an additional 304,829 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.03.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $173.36. 579,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,584,156. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

