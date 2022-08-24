114,160 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 114,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,000. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 0.7% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 39.1% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $86.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,461. The firm has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.15. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

