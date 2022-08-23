Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Zoom Video Communications updated its Q3 guidance to $0.82-$0.83 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.66-$3.69 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $2.06 on Monday, hitting $97.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,271,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.09. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $79.03 and a 52 week high of $357.93.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.34.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $727,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $202,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,675,795.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $727,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,923 shares of company stock valued at $6,052,790 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,424,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,980,000 after acquiring an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,691,000 after acquiring an additional 22,447 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,380,000 after acquiring an additional 24,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 336,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,394,000 after buying an additional 38,412 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.