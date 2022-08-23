Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $125.00 at MKM Partners

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.79.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $97.44 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $79.03 and a 52 week high of $357.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $727,687.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $727,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $202,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,675,795.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,923 shares of company stock valued at $6,052,790 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,959,000 after buying an additional 307,766 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,270,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,005,000 after buying an additional 27,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,947,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,235,000 after buying an additional 178,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,208,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

