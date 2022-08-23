Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.58.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $14.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.31. The stock had a trading volume of 565,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,459. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.61. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $79.03 and a 12 month high of $357.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $216,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,922,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $216,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,922,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,923 shares of company stock valued at $6,052,790 over the last three months. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 442.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

