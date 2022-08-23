Zilliqa (ZIL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $136.15 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $498.06 million and $136.15 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,495,312,014 coins and its circulating supply is 13,203,844,861 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

