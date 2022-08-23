Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Shares Bought by Must Asset Management Inc.

Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,348 shares during the quarter. Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zhihu were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zhihu by 20.5% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,453,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,121 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zhihu by 125.5% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 101,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 56,708 shares in the last quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zhihu by 170.5% in the first quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. now owns 4,760,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zhihu by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Stock Performance

NYSE ZH traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.23. 20,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,923. The stock has a market cap of $776.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05. Zhihu Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $12.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Zhihu had a negative net margin of 49.35% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.65 million. Research analysts forecast that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zhihu from $4.70 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1.80 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zhihu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

