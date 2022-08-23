ZEON (ZEON) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZEON (ZEON) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $268.91 million and $1.10 million worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZEON has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,526.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003839 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00129251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00033694 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00075108 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network.

Buying and Selling ZEON

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

