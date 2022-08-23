Zelwin (ZLW) Price Hits $0.0353 on Exchanges

Zelwin (ZLW) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Zelwin has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. One Zelwin coin can currently be bought for $0.0353 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. Zelwin has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $45,010.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zelwin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004653 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,493.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003830 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00129020 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00075003 BTC.

Zelwin Profile

ZLW is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,331,834 coins. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zelwin is zelwin.com.

Zelwin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zelwin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zelwin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zelwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zelwin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.