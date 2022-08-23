YOYOW Reaches Market Cap of $656,068.40 (YOYOW)

YOYOW (YOYOW) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One YOYOW coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. YOYOW has a total market capitalization of $656,068.40 and $15,430.00 worth of YOYOW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YOYOW has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YOYOW Profile

YOYOW is a coin. Its launch date was August 26th, 2017. YOYOW’s total supply is 1,069,733,860 coins and its circulating supply is 521,934,389 coins. YOYOW’s official website is yoyow.org. YOYOW’s official Twitter account is @InfoYoyow and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YOYOW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YOYOW is a Graphene based DAC for User Generated Content(UGC), focusing on the Chinese market at the first stage. The YOYOW coin is an asset issued on the BTS blockchain. “

