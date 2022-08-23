yOUcash 1-Day Volume Tops $1.09 Million (YOUC)

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $4.40 billion and approximately $1.09 million worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yOUcash coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, yOUcash has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,513.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033610 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00075163 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash (YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,990 coins. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling yOUcash

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

