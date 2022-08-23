York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Gap Down to $44.78

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.78, but opened at $43.79. York Water shares last traded at $43.77, with a volume of 126 shares.

York Water Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.04. The company has a market cap of $628.02 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On York Water

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YORW. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of York Water by 1,571.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 626,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,338,000 after buying an additional 589,213 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in York Water in the first quarter valued at about $5,649,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of York Water by 652.0% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 56,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 49,323 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of York Water by 243.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in York Water by 56.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

