Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Yellow Pages’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Yellow Pages Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YLWDF opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74. Yellow Pages has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Articles

