YAM V3 Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (YAM)

YAM V3 (YAM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded down 15% against the dollar. YAM V3 has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $53,358.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM V3 coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000671 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,526.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003839 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00129251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00033694 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00075108 BTC.

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM V3 is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,742,734 coins and its circulating supply is 14,107,850 coins. YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance. The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance.

YAM V3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

