Xrpalike Gene (XAG) Price Hits $0.0061 on Major Exchanges

Xrpalike Gene (XAG) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Xrpalike Gene has a total market capitalization of $7.81 million and approximately $11,729.00 worth of Xrpalike Gene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xrpalike Gene coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Xrpalike Gene has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002156 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00776417 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Xrpalike Gene Coin Profile
Xrpalike Gene’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,271,679,831 coins. Xrpalike Gene’s official Twitter account is @xrpalike and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xrpalike Gene’s official website is xrpgen.com.
Buying and Selling Xrpalike Gene
Receive News & Updates for Xrpalike Gene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xrpalike Gene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.