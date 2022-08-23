XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $21.00

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.00, but opened at $20.20. XPeng shares last traded at $18.35, with a volume of 224,685 shares changing hands.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nomura lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.60 to $36.30 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.30 price target on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of XPeng from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 3.12.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

