Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Xerox Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Xerox by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 3,009.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading

