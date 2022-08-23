X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Shares Purchased by American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its stake in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,566,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,767,000 shares during the period. X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 59.1% of American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co owned about 97.50% of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,473,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYDW traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.63. 5,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,412. X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $51.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.80.

