Wrapped BNB Tops 1-Day Volume of $158.59 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for about $297.13 or 0.01388760 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and $158.59 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00775007 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,295,164 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX.

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

