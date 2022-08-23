Woodcoin (LOG) Trading Down 44.8% Over Last Week

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $12.16 million and $18,288.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 44.8% against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00007075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,395.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,632.75 or 0.07631446 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00023883 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00160147 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00267685 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.74 or 0.00723241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.32 or 0.00581068 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001084 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 9,788,384 coins and its circulating supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Woodcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

