WOM Protocol (WOM) Price Hits $0.0564 on Exchanges

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io.

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

