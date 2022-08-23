WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.23. 1,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 54.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 54,217 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

