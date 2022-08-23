WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Price Target Cut to $4.50

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WISA. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of WiSA Technologies in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on WiSA Technologies from $5.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

WiSA Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:WISA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.63. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,527. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.02. WiSA Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.46.

Institutional Trading of WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies ( NASDAQ:WISA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). WiSA Technologies had a negative net margin of 247.08% and a negative return on equity of 91.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WiSA Technologies will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WiSA Technologies stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of WiSA Technologies worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems under the WiSA brand name in the United States, Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. It delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies, video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and others.

