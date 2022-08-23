William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 201,476 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,566,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,476 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.08% of Celsius worth $86,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CELH. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,766,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,684 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $28,853,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,186,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,244,000 after purchasing an additional 56,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,963,000. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CELH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Celsius Stock Performance

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $382,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,787.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $382,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,787.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 13,500 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $1,349,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,027,181.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 203,500 shares of company stock worth $18,158,440. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius stock opened at $103.59 on Tuesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $110.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.62 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.82.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.74 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.