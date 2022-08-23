William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $54,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NEE opened at $88.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $174.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.