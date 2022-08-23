William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 37,201 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 264,235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 37,201 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $98,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Netflix by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $226.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.78.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.