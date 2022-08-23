William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New $121.20 Million Investment in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,225,793 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $121,199,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Itaú Unibanco as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITUB. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 636,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 198,810 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,323,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 232,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 408,658 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 1.0 %

ITUB opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.85. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

