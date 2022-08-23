William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 496,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,025 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $65,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $107.83 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

