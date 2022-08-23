William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,925,527 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,606 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.31% of InMode worth $71,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124,466 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $220,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,971 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in InMode by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $182,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,681 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in InMode by 432.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,260,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $160,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,000 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in InMode by 181.0% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 986,710 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $122,734,000 after buying an additional 635,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in InMode by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 835,392 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $58,962,000 after purchasing an additional 485,670 shares during the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised InMode from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $99.27. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.32.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. InMode had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. InMode’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

