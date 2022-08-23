William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $75.93 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $75,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Alphabet by 23.7% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

GOOG opened at $114.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.33. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

