William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,630,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,963 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of DLocal worth $82,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in DLocal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 94.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLO opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. DLocal Limited has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $73.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. DLocal had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $101.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. DLocal’s revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DLO. New Street Research raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

