William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 71,206 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,206 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Equifax worth $110,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Equifax by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,169 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 120.6% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Equifax Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $207.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.25 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.