William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,586 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $131,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Chart Industries by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,793,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,053,000 after buying an additional 1,161,995 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,763,000 after buying an additional 269,051 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,670,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $20,301,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 29.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 511,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,900,000 after acquiring an additional 116,563 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $193.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $214.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 159.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.60.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.