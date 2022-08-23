Whitener Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 0.8% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,968,000 after acquiring an additional 21,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

EW stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.10. The company had a trading volume of 89,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,036. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.53 and a 200-day moving average of $104.63. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,450.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,450.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,128 shares of company stock worth $9,278,883 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

