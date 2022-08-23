Whitener Capital Management Inc. Takes $4.53 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,000. Rockwell Automation comprises approximately 1.7% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 150,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,484,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ROK. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.0 %

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $243.79. 17,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,903. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.18%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

