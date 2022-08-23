Whitener Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,000. PepsiCo makes up 2.1% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at PepsiCo
In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,526. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.48 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $245.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.55.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.28%.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PepsiCo (PEP)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
- Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.