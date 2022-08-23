Whitener Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000. Truist Financial makes up about 1.1% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.39.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.40. 76,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,221,600. The company has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

