Whitener Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IYC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.27. 3,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,717. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.90. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $55.08 and a 12-month high of $87.51.

